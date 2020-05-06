Stephen White Acquires 65,000 Shares of Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) insider Stephen White purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £10,400 ($13,680.61).

Shares of BIRD opened at GBX 16.88 ($0.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.57 million and a PE ratio of -24.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.28. Blackbird plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 19.41 ($0.26). The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Blackbird (LON:BIRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported GBX (0.71) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Blackbird plc develops and operates Blackbird, a cloud video platform in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's platform allows users to publish, view, edit, access, and distribute video content within the cloud. It serves rights holders, solution providers, post-production houses, and digital content providers in live sports, eSports, news, localization, public safety, and post-production sectors.

