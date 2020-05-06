ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Rajwant Sodhi Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RMD opened at $159.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day moving average of $154.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $177.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,400,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $864,709,000 after acquiring an additional 92,292 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Oppenheimer upgraded ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.