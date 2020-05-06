Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby Sells 10,000 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,695,789.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $231,400.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $182,000.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $180,600.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $216,900.00.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. Fastly Inc has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 million. Analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 531.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

