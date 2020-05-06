Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGLE. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $783,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

