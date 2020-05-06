American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

AFIN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded American Finance Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley upgraded American Finance Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Finance Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.33.

AFIN stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. American Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $760.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.0708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

