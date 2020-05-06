Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a negative net margin of 1,242.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 90,067 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,945,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 95,527 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

