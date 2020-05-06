Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, "Acacia Communications, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets communication equipments. The Company offers coherent optical interconnect products for cloud infrastructure operators and content and communication service providers. It operates primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific region. Acacia Communications, Inc. is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts."

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Acacia Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Acacia Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.09.

ACIA opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average of $67.25. Acacia Communications has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $125.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.15 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $102,917.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $161,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,764 shares of company stock valued at $677,895 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $34,471,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 635.8% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 531,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,068,000 after acquiring an additional 459,608 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $15,135,000. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,189,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,645,000 after acquiring an additional 134,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 433,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,430,000 after buying an additional 84,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

