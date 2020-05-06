Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.63.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $176.20 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $177.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.13.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

