Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given “Hold” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their hold rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACHC. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $782.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,294,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

