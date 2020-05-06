Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA stock opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.88. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.04.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

