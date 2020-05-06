Midas Gold (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) Given New $1.10 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Midas Gold (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $1.25 to $1.10 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDRPF opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Midas Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

Midas Gold Company Profile

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

