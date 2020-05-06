Midas Gold (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) Given New $1.10 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Midas Gold (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $1.25 to $1.10 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS MDRPF opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Midas Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.
Midas Gold Company Profile
