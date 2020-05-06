Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at SunTrust Banks

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price objective lifted by SunTrust Banks from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $375.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Compass Point reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lendingtree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $234.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.51 and a 200-day moving average of $290.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 195.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 119.02 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lendingtree has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lendingtree will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Lendingtree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,848,000 after buying an additional 32,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,671,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 284,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,374,000 after buying an additional 63,188 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,400,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

