Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

William Blair downgraded shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Neuronetics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Neuronetics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $45.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a negative net margin of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong bought 25,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 274,184 shares in the company, valued at $548,368. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,600. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 832.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 150,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

