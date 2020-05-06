Canaccord Genuity Raises Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $200.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $100.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on W. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $75.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.71.

Shares of W stock opened at $165.88 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $166.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $148,113.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,062 shares in the company, valued at $149,531.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $53,737,500.00. Insiders have sold 1,031,151 shares of company stock valued at $26,105,361 in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $1,442,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 138,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

