The Descartes Systems Group (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Given New $165.00 Price Target at TD Securities

The Descartes Systems Group (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $108.70.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.