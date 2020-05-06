Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.68.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.51. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 14,566.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 466.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.