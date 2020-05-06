Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given New $56.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $60.00 to $56.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CDPYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Desjardins raised Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $45.62.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 55,100 suites, including townhomes and manufacturing housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,600 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 59,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally 3,700 suites in Ireland as at December 31, 2019.

