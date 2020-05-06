Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $1,145,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $73.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

