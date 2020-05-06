MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MACOM reported fiscal second-quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues topped the estimates. The company witnessed strong growth in the data center and telecom market which remained a major positive despite coronavirus-induced economic disruptions. Also, momentum in demand during the fiscal second quarter, courtesy of supply chain disruptions caused by coronavirus that might lead to shortages in the near term, acted as a tailwind. Further, expanding data center traffic remains a tailwind. Moreover, MACOM’s high-performance analog components such as TIAs, CDRs and drivers are positives. The stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, the company’s highly leveraged balance sheet remains a concern for its financial performance. Further, sluggish industrial and defense market remains a headwind.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTSI. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.89.

MTSI opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.41.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 11,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $357,114.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,500.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $47,669.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $412,524. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

