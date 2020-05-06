Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $89,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $198,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

