Insider Selling: Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Monday, May 4th, Josh Silverman sold 15,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Josh Silverman sold 20,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Josh Silverman sold 15,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Josh Silverman sold 25,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,518,250.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Josh Silverman sold 25,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,337,675.00.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 97.05, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Etsy from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Etsy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.