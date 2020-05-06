Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Denis Oleary Sells 25,000 Shares

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Denis Oleary also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

On Wednesday, April 1st, Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,500.00.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $101.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.76.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Crowdstrike by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crowdstrike by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,713,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.84.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.