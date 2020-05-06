Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. Sells 10,000,000 Shares

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AM opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Corp has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 77.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $243.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 350.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.03%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 19,084,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,852,000 after buying an additional 4,511,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,214,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,347,000 after buying an additional 5,742,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,165,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after buying an additional 545,942 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 505.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,017,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,677,000 after buying an additional 5,024,234 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,433,000 after buying an additional 496,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

