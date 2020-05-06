Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Airgain alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIRG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. Airgain has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.18 million, a P/E ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Airgain had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Airgain by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Airgain by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.