Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) CEO Robert Greenberg Sells 50,000 Shares

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,714,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE SKX opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. Skechers USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,453,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,955,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 475,716 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,619,000 after purchasing an additional 461,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,287,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,709,000 after purchasing an additional 356,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Skechers USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

