Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) CEO Robert Greenberg Sells 50,000 Shares

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,714,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE SKX opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. Skechers USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.10.
Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Skechers USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.
Skechers USA Company Profile
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
