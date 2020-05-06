Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 15,000 Shares

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Josh Silverman sold 25,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,568,000.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Josh Silverman sold 20,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Josh Silverman sold 15,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Josh Silverman sold 25,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,518,250.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Josh Silverman sold 25,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,337,675.00.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Etsy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,377 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $132,900,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 82.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,495 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,341,000 after acquiring an additional 167,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,696.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

