David Weinberg Sells 37,500 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Stock

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $982,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,519,318.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SKX stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.35. Skechers USA Inc has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 16.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 261,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,287,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,709,000 after buying an additional 356,211 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

