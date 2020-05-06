Insider Selling: Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Sells 6,300 Shares of Stock

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,441 shares in the company, valued at $27,138,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VRSN stock opened at $210.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.92. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,817,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

