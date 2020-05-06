ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €7.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.35 ($12.04).

FRA:TKA opened at €5.39 ($6.27) on Tuesday. ThyssenKrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.41). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.83.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

