AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AHCO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised AdaptHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.23 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.