Parallel Advisors LLC Has $48,000 Stock Position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 278.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYND. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,442,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,061,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,938,000 after acquiring an additional 463,156 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 974,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,373,000 after acquiring an additional 453,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after acquiring an additional 262,547 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,190,000 after buying an additional 171,099 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $53.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WYND shares. Nomura cut their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

