Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 183.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Snap-on by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $121.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,326.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

