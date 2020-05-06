Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 104.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,221 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $79,059,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $731,470,000 after buying an additional 3,962,520 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,848,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 2,809,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,496,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,842,000 after buying an additional 2,747,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,187,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 1,730,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KGC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.27.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.