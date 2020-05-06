Parallel Advisors LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000.

NCB opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

