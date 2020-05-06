Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Graco by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

GGG opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $784,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,585.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,582.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,137 shares of company stock worth $6,003,517. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.