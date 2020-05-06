Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,880 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.86% of Personalis worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,075,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Personalis by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 625,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 326,392 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 960,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 158,412 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 245,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 144,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $885,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSNL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Personalis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Personalis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48. Personalis has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $31.88.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

