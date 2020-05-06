Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,718 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 200.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 645.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

DEI opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 9,400 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $931,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

