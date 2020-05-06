Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,731 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth about $84,979,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,948 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,354,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,587,000 after purchasing an additional 584,259 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 476,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 369,415 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIV shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other news, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,286,961.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,353.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $832,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,612 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.