Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 948.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

TAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of TAK opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.92.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

