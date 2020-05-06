Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Position Raised by Synovus Financial Corp

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 187.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Dell were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

In other Dell news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 57,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $2,229,271.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,295,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 55,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $2,309,338.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,459.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 217.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Featured Article: Oversold

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dell (NYSE:DELL)

