Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 105.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $483.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.53. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.12 and a one year high of $488.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.03.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.86.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

