Synovus Financial Corp Has $107,000 Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 40,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in NiSource by 178.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 159,863 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 139.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 69,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in NiSource by 30.0% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 128,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 29,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

NYSE:NI opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

