Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 223 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 637.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $500.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $540.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.54.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $686.11 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $242.23 and a one year high of $704.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $479.81 and its 200 day moving average is $422.12. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

