Synovus Financial Corp Takes Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.08% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 275,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,625 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,310,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period.

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $40.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

