Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,625 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.