Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 312.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Caleres were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Caleres by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,692,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,207,000 after purchasing an additional 200,883 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Caleres by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Caleres by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 884,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $19,271,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41,079 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAL opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. Caleres Inc has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $295.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.14.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Caleres had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caleres Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAL. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Caleres from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

