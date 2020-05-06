Synovus Financial Corp Raises Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,201,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $5,403,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,672,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $221.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.13. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $248.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

