Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNR. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 150,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

In other news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $89,488.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory Thomas Otto acquired 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $26,235.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 7,051 shares of company stock worth $83,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

MNR stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 38.88%. The company had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

