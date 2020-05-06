XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stake Lowered by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in XBiotech in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 641.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XBiotech in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

XBIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of XBiotech from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. XBiotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

XBiotech stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $451.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.51. XBiotech Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91.

In other XBiotech news, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 1,662,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $10,607,490.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,292,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

