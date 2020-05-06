Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,969 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 760.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,664,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,817,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,289,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 108,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 440.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 101,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 82,447 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.47. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $64.70.

